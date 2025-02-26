News to Know for February 26

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

News to Know

A local mom continues to fight for her daughter: After losing Tatumn in 2012, Bonnie Woodworth has been traveling to D.C. for the last 12 years to advocate for more pediatric cancer research funding.

Changes to short-term vacation rental rules are rejected: Pinellas County was considering a plan to scrap its current maximum overnight occupancy limit and reduce quiet hours.



A Tampa man goes for a unique world record: Tod Stutzman has been taking photos with sports mascots since 1992, and after over 250 opportunities, he's aiming for the Guinness Book of World Records.

Clearwater Airpark takes a step towards safety: The city council approved a grant agreement for the design and construction of a rotating beacon at the airport after a tragic crash last year.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start off early with some fog, but that will quickly clear up by morning, and we'll be left with sunny skies.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Susan Solves It

Netflix and YouTube TV just announced another round of rate hikes. We look at ways to navigate rising streaming costs, especially as many people may be paying for services they don't use anymore.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Streaming Costs Rising

Things to Do this Wednesday, Feb. 26

Head to the first day of the Music on the Bay festival.

When: 12 p.m. Where: 7720 West Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa Cost: Free

Watch the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

When: 1:07 p.m. Where: 373 Douglas Avenue, Dunedin Cost: $24

See Rod Stewart perform at the Hard Rock Casino.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa Cost: $390



