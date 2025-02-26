Watch Now
News to Know for February 26

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's Wednesday, which means our week is nearly halfway over. Don't let that pesky fog this morning get you down, because it's not sticking around. We'll be left with sunny skies and great temperatures. Maybe a post-work beach trip should be on the agenda today?

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start off early with some fog, but that will quickly clear up by morning, and we'll be left with sunny skies.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Susan Solves It

Netflix and YouTube TV just announced another round of rate hikes. We look at ways to navigate rising streaming costs, especially as many people may be paying for services they don't use anymore.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Streaming Costs Rising

Things to Do this Wednesday, Feb. 26

  • Head to the first day of the Music on the Bay festival.
    • When: 12 p.m.
    • Where: 7720 West Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Watch the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Philadelphia Phillies.
    • When: 1:07 p.m.
    • Where: 373 Douglas Avenue, Dunedin
    • Cost: $24
  • See Rod Stewart perform at the Hard Rock Casino.
    • When: 8 p.m.
    • Where: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa
    • Cost: $390

