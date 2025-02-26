Forecast: Patchy AM fog, then sunny and mild

Mostly sunny, highs in the 70s today.

We'll start the day with a few areas of patchy fog, which could be dense in a couple of spots. Temperatures early will range from the upper 40s well north of the Bay to the 50s elsewhere. Any fog will clear quickly in the morning and we'll see sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon. Winds will be light as temperatures warm into the mid and upper-70s.

Thursday will start very nice with temperatures in the 50s and mostly clear skies. Clouds will increase during the afternoon on Thursday and the humidity will come up a little as the winds increase more out of the south. This is all ahead of a weak front that will approach our area late Thursday into Friday morning. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid-70s.

The front is unlikely to bring us any rain. The most we'll get out of this one is a few clouds into Friday and then some slightly drier air for Friday night and Saturday. This could mean a little cooler on Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will likely reach the 70s and then be back into the mid-70s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Dry and mild weather is likely to continue through the rest of the weekend and the start of next week. By Tuesday the humidity may begin to become more noticeable with highs near 80.

The models are suggesting a stronger system with a higher chance of rain is possible next week either on Wednesday or Thursday.

Have a great day!