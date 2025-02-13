News to Know for February 13

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

To celebrate Black History Month, we're highlighting local stories on culture, impact and community from both the past and present. Last Thursday, ABC Action News reporter Larissa Scott spoke with Mica Wilkins, owner of the Natural Hair Experience Salon in Tampa, who is working to educate the community on race-based hair discrimination. The CROWN Act, which was created in an effort to prohibit this type of discrimination, has passed in 27 states—but not in Florida. Wilkins is a proponent of the legislation but is doing what she can until it passes.

News to Know

Florida homeowners decry insurance denials: Many in the Tampa Bay area feel insurance is not coming through for them following last year's hurricanes.

Many in the Tampa Bay area feel insurance is not coming through for them following last year's hurricanes. Charges are filed in a 2020 Lakeland shooting: The family of Maebelle Cooper is getting justice nearly five years later after the 70-year-old was shot and killed on Christmas Eve.



The family of Maebelle Cooper is getting justice nearly five years later after the 70-year-old was shot and killed on Christmas Eve. Officials to unveil marker for African American cemetery: Zion Cemetery, believed to be Tampa's oldest African American cemetery, was tragically lost to time and recently rediscovered by archaeologists.

Zion Cemetery, believed to be Tampa's oldest African American cemetery, was tragically lost to time and recently rediscovered by archaeologists. A local candy shop goes viral for Valentine's Day: The Fudge Factory is selling Dubai chocolate bars made with pistachios and knafeh, which took off on social media.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start today with some patchy fog and temperatures around 70 degrees. But by the afternoon, it will be mostly sunny and breezy, with highs in the 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, February 13, 2025

Susan Solves It

This Valentine's Day, instead of falling in love, some people are falling for scams. We look at what you need to know to protect yourself from romance scams.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Romance Scams

Things to Do this Thursday, Feb. 13

Grab your boots and learn to line dance with line dancing lessons at Keel Farms.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Tampa Cost: Free

Find wacky treats, fun rides, games, and animals at the Florida State Fair.

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Where: 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa Cost: $12

See the iconic Italian singer Andrea Bocelli at Amalie Arena.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $81



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.