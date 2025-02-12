Tampa officials to unveil marker for once forgotten African American cemetery

TAMPA, Fla. — On a banner hung from a chain link fence in Robles Park are the names of hundreds of adults, children and infants.

They are the names of those buried in what is believed to be Tampa’s oldest African American cemetery, Zion Cemetery, which is located along N. Florida Avenue.

“This is truly sacred ground,” said Fred Hearns, as he walked along the area where the cemetery is located. “We could be standing on graves where we are now. It’s quite possible.”

The cemetery was tragically lost to time. It was parceled out and developed about a century ago. It was rediscovered by archaeologists more recently.

“It’s been over a hundred years since the last burial here," Hearns said. That was in the early 1920s, and here we are in 2025 finally — finally — giving respect and recognition to those maybe 700 souls buried here at Zion Cemetery.”

Hearns is the Curator of Black History at the Tampa Bay History Center. He is also the President of the Zion Cemetery Preservation and Maintenance Society, which has made it its mission to preserve the cemetery.

For Hearns and his allies, it’s been a long, bumpy road to properly preserve and recognize Zion Cemetery because the cemetery is located on land owned by Tampa Housing Authority and two private landowners.

“It’s only been recently that people have been able to boldly speak out what we now know because we now have evidence,” Hearns said.

Steps are finally being taken to honor the lives buried at Zion.

In just days, the first step of properly recognizing Zion will happen.

A historical marker will be planted for all to see along Florida Avenue during a ceremony on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. The marker will tell the tragic story — the truth — about Zion.

“You’re not going to be able to read all of the words of the historic marker as you’re driving down the street, but what I’m hoping it will do is get people’s attention,” Hearns said. “It’s never too late to do the right thing and tell the truth.”

But the next step of recognizing the cemetery has yet to materialize. Hearns would like to see a permanent memorial built at the site, along with and a genealogy center.

“Where all people can come — will be welcomed to come — and research the history of their family. And then also a place where people can come and pray and have quiet reflection upon what this earth means,” he said.

Hearns said the City of Tampa is still working with the landowners to make that a reality, but there is good news.

“The message I’m hearing from the city is that we’re very close,” the historian said. “I really do have high hopes for 2025 that we’ll see some real positive movement.”

In fact, Hearns said he is more hopeful than he’s been in a while. He's hopeful those buried at Zion Cemetery will finally be given the recognition, respect, and appreciation they duly deserve.

“Then, we can all celebrate and learn from this and make sure that it never happens again,” he said.