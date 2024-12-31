News to Know for December 31

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

There's been plenty of crimson and cream along with maize and blue around the Tampa Bay area as Alabama and Michigan will square off in the Reliaquest Bowl today at Raymond James Stadium. Watch out for traffic around the stadium at least 1 hour before and after the game. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m.

Plus, as planning for a state funeral for the late President Jimmy Carter is announced, his work with Habitat for Humanity is remembered.

News to Know

Former President Jimmy Carter remembered for his work with Habitat for Humanity: One of President Jimmy Carter's passions in his post-presidency was Habitat for Humanity, and his work and impact on the organization can be felt around the world.

Michigan and Alabama fans bring a history of passion and success to Tampa: If you noticed a lot of blue and red around Tampa this week, there is a good reason. Michigan and Alabama fans have taken over the city ahead of today's Reliaquest Bowl.



6 former FSU players sue coach Leonard Hamilton over failed NIL payments: Six former Florida State basketball players sued Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton, alleging he failed to make good on a promise to get each of them $250,000 in name, image, and likeness compensation.

Haines City Police release video of shooting that killed 1 and injured another: Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information regarding the shooting that took the life of a 33-year-old woman.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says skies are very foggy across the region to start this New Year's Eve. Skies eventually dry out, and highs rise into the mid- to upper 70s today. At midnight...

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

AM Weather for Tuesday 12/31

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Furniture Fails

A Consumer Reports study found new furniture being sold online may not meet enhanced safety standards to prevent tip-over risks. We've got tips on what to look for when buying furniture to ensure it meets safety standards.

Things to Do this New Year's Eve

Enjoy music, rides, and fireworks at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: $85

Watch Alabama and Michigan face off at the Reliaquest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

When: 12 p.m. Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Cost: $80

Ring in the New Year at the St. Pete Pier with a night of festivities, ending with fireworks to celebrate the holiday.

When: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (fireworks at midnight) Where: 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg Cost: Free



