News to Know for December 31

Posted
AP Photo/LM Otero
Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

There's been plenty of crimson and cream along with maize and blue around the Tampa Bay area as Alabama and Michigan will square off in the Reliaquest Bowl today at Raymond James Stadium. Watch out for traffic around the stadium at least 1 hour before and after the game. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m.

Plus, as planning for a state funeral for the late President Jimmy Carter is announced, his work with Habitat for Humanity is remembered.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says skies are very foggy across the region to start this New Year's Eve. Skies eventually dry out, and highs rise into the mid- to upper 70s today. At midnight...

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

AM Weather for Tuesday 12/31

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Furniture Fails

A Consumer Reports study found new furniture being sold online may not meet enhanced safety standards to prevent tip-over risks. We've got tips on what to look for when buying furniture to ensure it meets safety standards.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Furniture Fails

Things to Do this New Year's Eve

  • Enjoy music, rides, and fireworks at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
    • When: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
    • Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
    • Cost: $85
  • Watch Alabama and Michigan face off at the Reliaquest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
    • When: 12 p.m.
    • Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
    • Cost: $80
  • Ring in the New Year at the St. Pete Pier with a night of festivities, ending with fireworks to celebrate the holiday.
    • When: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (fireworks at midnight)
    • Where: 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg
    • Cost: Free

