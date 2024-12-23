News to Know for December 23

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
We're just two days out from Christmas, but there are still plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Check out the fun local events below (including a Godzilla house) if you want to get some last-minute festivities in.
News to Know
- An unlicensed contractor is facing a steep bond: Manuel Lucena-Perez is looking at a bond typically reserved for violent criminals despite claiming he never actually did any work and wasn't paid.
- A Godzilla house spreads holiday cheer: Jeff and Jen Cayer aren't letting hurricane damage stop them from uniquely decking the halls.
- A spacecraft plans to fly close to the sun: NASA's Parker Solar Probe will pass within a record-breaking 3.8 million miles of the sun's surface.
- A Santa lookalike tries to flee a traffic stop: It wasn't Old Saint Nick but a man dressed like him who tried to escape from a trooper on Saturday night in Citrus County.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Shay Ryan says we'll have a cool and dry start to the day with a nice mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon.
Watch the Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Shay Ryan:
Weather with Shay 12/23/24
Susan Solves It
Florida tops the list of states where owning a car has the most expensive hidden costs. Here's how that happens.
Susan Solves It: Quick Tips — Hidden car costs
Things to Do this Monday, Dec. 23
- Take a trip down south to Sunrise and watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers for a regular season rivalry match at Amerant Bank Arena.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise
- Cost: Starting at $55
- Celebrate the holiday season with all your favorite animals at ZooTampa for the Christmas in the Wild event.
- When: 4 p.m.
- Where: 1101 West Sligh Avenue, Tampa
- Cost: $49.95
- Enjoy the special holiday treats or get your photo taken with Santa Claus at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
- Cost: $89.99
