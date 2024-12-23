News to Know for December 23

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

We're just two days out from Christmas, but there are still plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Check out the fun local events below (including a Godzilla house) if you want to get some last-minute festivities in.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Shay Ryan says we'll have a cool and dry start to the day with a nice mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon.

Watch the Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Shay Ryan:

Susan Solves It

Florida tops the list of states where owning a car has the most expensive hidden costs. Here's how that happens.

Things to Do this Monday, Dec. 23

Take a trip down south to Sunrise and watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers for a regular season rivalry match at Amerant Bank Arena.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise Cost: Starting at $55

Celebrate the holiday season with all your favorite animals at ZooTampa for the Christmas in the Wild event.

When: 4 p.m. Where: 1101 West Sligh Avenue, Tampa Cost: $49.95

Enjoy the special holiday treats or get your photo taken with Santa Claus at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: $89.99



