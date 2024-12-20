News to Know for December 20

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
There will be lots of sunshine to look forward to today, with no rain in sight. If you're looking for something to do with the family this weekend, head to the theaters for the premiere of "Mufasa: The Lion King" or "Sonic the Hedgehog 3."
News to Know
- A veteran and attorney fight to leave no soldier behind: Army Colonel DJ Reyes and criminal defense attorney Michael Maddux are working together to help veterans turn their lives around.
An automotive theme park reopens: Lead Foot City in Brooksville now features an eight-mile full concrete drag strip where guests can actually race their own cars.
- Big Lots announces its closure: The discount retail chain is offering big salesbefore closing all of its stores.
- A nonprofit spreads Christmas cheer: A Kid's Place brings fun holiday-themed activities to children in need.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Shay Ryan says there will be no rain in sight as cooler and drier air settles in through the afternoon.
Watch the Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Shay Ryan:
Susan Solves It
Counterfeit products are creating safety dangers. And often, people don't realize that what they're buying is a knockoff.
Things to Do this Friday, Dec. 20
- Watch the Florida Gators take on Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
- When: 3:30 p.m.
- Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
- Cost: Starting at $142
- Head to your nearest movie theater with friends or family to watch "Mufasa: The Lion King" or "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" during both films' opening weekend
- When: Showtimes start as early as 9 a.m.
- Where: AMC, Cinemark, Regal Park Place, etc.
- Cost: Varies
- Enjoy the special holiday treats or get your photo taken with Santa Claus at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
- Cost: $89.99
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.