Lead Foot City, an automotive theme park in Brooksville, reopens this weekend

Lead Foot City, which calls itself "America's Automotive Theme Park," is reopening this Saturday and Sunday with a bigger, better, LOUDER new layout of attractions.

The Brooksville experience — created by Achilles Thomas, the Walt Disney of Wheels — now features an eight-mile full concrete drag strip where guests can actually race their own cars. There are burnout and drifting showcases, bar and restaurant options — including a very cool new speakeasy — and shopping.

This weekend's celebrations will also include concerts, games for the kids, and more.

Adult tickets are $25 and kids are $10. For more information, go here.