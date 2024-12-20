Watch Now
Lead Foot City, an automotive theme park in Brooksville, reopens this weekend

Test your own car on the attraction's brand-new dragstrip
Sean Daly
Lead Foot City, which calls itself "America's Automotive Theme Park," is reopening this Saturday and Sunday with a bigger, better, LOUDER new layout of attractions.

The Brooksville experience — created by Achilles Thomas, the Walt Disney of Wheels — now features an eight-mile full concrete drag strip where guests can actually race their own cars. There are burnout and drifting showcases, bar and restaurant options — including a very cool new speakeasy — and shopping.

This weekend's celebrations will also include concerts, games for the kids, and more.

Adult tickets are $25 and kids are $10. For more information, go here.

