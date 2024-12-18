News to Know for December 18

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Did the air feel muggier than usual when you left your house this morning? That's because the humidity is relatively high today for this time of year, which will also bring some clouds and fog our way. If you're considering a buy now, pay later option while doing your holiday shopping, proceed with caution—and check out our tips below to avoid long-term consequences.

News to Know

Pinellas County approves funding for Rays stadium: After weeks of uncertainty, county commissioners approved the Tampa Bay Rays stadium deal, but there may be more complications on the horizon.



After weeks of uncertainty, county commissioners approved the Tampa Bay Rays stadium deal, but there may be more complications on the horizon. Police investigate the motive of the Wisconsin school shooting: Authorities warned against speculation and online rumors, noting that they are going through evidence on devices used by the shooter and taken from her home.



Authorities warned against speculation and online rumors, noting that they are going through evidence on devices used by the shooter and taken from her home. Bucs players join in on a holiday surprise: A handful of Tampa Bay Buccaneers partnered with nonprofits to surprise about two dozen children at a Target in Tampa, where they also got a $200 shopping spree.

A handful of Tampa Bay Buccaneers partnered with nonprofits to surprise about two dozen children at a Target in Tampa, where they also got a $200 shopping spree. Moms in need get new sets of wheels: Local nonprofit Wheels of Success gave the gift of transportation to local moms who were impacted by the hurricanes.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll wake up to more mild temperatures across the region this morning. The humidity, which is higher than average for this time of year, is helping produce some low clouds and fog, especially north of Tampa.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Susan Solves It

Many holiday shoppers may be tempted by a buy now, pay later offer, but these short-term loans can come with long-term consequences if you don't know what you're signing up for. We've got tips on how you can use these offers while staying on budget.

Susan Solves it Quick Tip: Buy Now Pay Later

Things to Do this Wednesday, Dec. 18

Drive through two miles of holiday lights during the Festival of Lights at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover Cost: $25

Grab some popcorn and watch "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" at the Tampa Theatre.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa Cost: $10

Enjoy the special holiday treats or get your photo taken with Santa Claus at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: $89.99



