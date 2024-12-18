Watch Now
News to Know for December 18

WFTS
Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Did the air feel muggier than usual when you left your house this morning? That's because the humidity is relatively high today for this time of year, which will also bring some clouds and fog our way. If you're considering a buy now, pay later option while doing your holiday shopping, proceed with caution—and check out our tips below to avoid long-term consequences.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll wake up to more mild temperatures across the region this morning. The humidity, which is higher than average for this time of year, is helping produce some low clouds and fog, especially north of Tampa.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Susan Solves It

Many holiday shoppers may be tempted by a buy now, pay later offer, but these short-term loans can come with long-term consequences if you don't know what you're signing up for. We've got tips on how you can use these offers while staying on budget.

Susan Solves it Quick Tip: Buy Now Pay Later

Things to Do this Wednesday, Dec. 18

  • Drive through two miles of holiday lights during the Festival of Lights at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
    • Cost: $25
  • Grab some popcorn and watch "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" at the Tampa Theatre.
    • When: 8 p.m.
    • Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
    • Cost: $10
  • Enjoy the special holiday treats or get your photo taken with Santa Claus at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.
    • When: 10 a.m.
    • Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
    • Cost: $89.99

