News to Know for Dec. 12

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Today, we're expecting chillier temperatures than yesterday, so consider grabbing a jacket on your way out this morning. A major birthday is coming up for a local WWII veteran—find out how you can send a card at the link below.
News to Know
- Dozens of homes in a Florida fishing village fail FEMA's '50% Rule': Ozello in Citrus County is getting hit by a surge of uncertainty, a downpour of questions, and a whirlwind of worry.
- A WWII veteran prepares for a special birthday: Pinellas County resident Bill Monfort will turn 108 next week.
- A nonprofit delivers presents to military families: Operation Toy Soldier has been collecting toys to help servicemen and servicewomen ensure their kids have gifts under the tree.
- A former Florida TD Bank employee gets caught: The employee was arrested for his alleged role in a massive money-laundering scheme by drug cartels.
Today's Weather Outlook
It may be time to bundle up. Today, we'll expect a high of 63 and an even chillier low of 49 this Thursday.
Watch the Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Shay Ryan:
Shay Ryan weather update 12/12/24
Susan Solves It: Fake Review Ban
Ever wonder if a glowing online review is the real deal? Some aren't, and federal regulators are trying to stop businesses from paying for fake five-star reviews.
Susan Solves It: Fake review ban
Things to Do this Thursday, Dec. 12
- Shop some unique gifts from local vendors or enjoy holiday activities and live music at the Water Street Holiday Promenade.
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: 510 Water Street, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Get into the holiday spirit with family or friends as you see lots of festive lights at the Tampa Bay Festival of Lights & Santa's Village.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
- Cost: $25
- Enjoy the special holiday treats or get your photo taken with Santa Claus at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
- Cost: $89.99
