News to Know for Dec. 12

Today, we're expecting chillier temperatures than yesterday, so consider grabbing a jacket on your way out this morning. A major birthday is coming up for a local WWII veteran—find out how you can send a card at the link below.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

It may be time to bundle up. Today, we'll expect a high of 63 and an even chillier low of 49 this Thursday.

Watch the Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Shay Ryan:

Shay Ryan weather update 12/12/24

Susan Solves It: Fake Review Ban

Ever wonder if a glowing online review is the real deal? Some aren't, and federal regulators are trying to stop businesses from paying for fake five-star reviews.

Things to Do this Thursday, Dec. 12

Shop some unique gifts from local vendors or enjoy holiday activities and live music at the Water Street Holiday Promenade.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 510 Water Street, Tampa Cost: Free

Get into the holiday spirit with family or friends as you see lots of festive lights at the Tampa Bay Festival of Lights & Santa's Village.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover Cost: $25

Enjoy the special holiday treats or get your photo taken with Santa Claus at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: $89.99



