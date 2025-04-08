Watch Now
News to Know for April 8

Posted
WFTS
Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

The Florida Gators are now the NCAA tournament champions—for a third time. The team won the final game on Monday night, defeating the Houston Cougars in a nail-biting performance. The Cougars held onto their lead, and the Gators repeatedly answered back to tie the game but eventually ended in a 65-63 victory for Florida. With a game like that, it should be easy to have a little state pride this morning.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day with cloudy skies and a few showers following a cold front that moved by overnight. Clouds will hang around for most of the day, and where they do, a shower could be possible.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

The FBI has issued a warning about a ransomware attack targeting email accounts, which has affected hundreds of individuals. The warning emphasizes the importance of enhancing security measures to safeguard personal information.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: E-mail Security

Things to Do this Tuesday, April 8

  • Embark on a thrilling ghost-hunting adventure through Safety Harbor's haunted landmarks.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 737 Main Street, Safety Harbor
    • Cost: $30
  • Discover the charming Fresh Market in Gulfport’s historic Waterfront District.
    • When: 9 a.m.
    • Where: 3101 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport
    • Cost: Free
  • Explore over 500 stunning contemporary glass art masterpieces in St. Petersburg's vibrant arts district.
    • When: 5 p.m.
    • Where: 1901 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
    • Cost: $7.50

