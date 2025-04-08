News to Know for April 8

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
The Florida Gators are now the NCAA tournament champions—for a third time. The team won the final game on Monday night, defeating the Houston Cougars in a nail-biting performance. The Cougars held onto their lead, and the Gators repeatedly answered back to tie the game but eventually ended in a 65-63 victory for Florida. With a game like that, it should be easy to have a little state pride this morning.
News to Know
- A broken hydrant causes concern: About 20 units at the Bay Colony Apartments were damaged during a fire over the weekend, and a resident says Tampa Fire Rescue had issues connecting to a fire hydrant.
- We look at seagrass success and failure: Record-breaking seagrass covers nearly every other part of Tampa Bay, but one section is in the midst of collapse.
- The Straz celebrates its expansion: The $80 million project includes a new hospitality building with a restaurant and rooftop bar, among many other things.
- A new online toolkit for crime victims is unveiled: The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office said the toolkit is designed to provide critical resources to families in need.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day with cloudy skies and a few showers following a cold front that moved by overnight. Clouds will hang around for most of the day, and where they do, a shower could be possible.
Susan Solves It
The FBI has issued a warning about a ransomware attack targeting email accounts, which has affected hundreds of individuals. The warning emphasizes the importance of enhancing security measures to safeguard personal information.
Things to Do this Tuesday, April 8
- Embark on a thrilling ghost-hunting adventure through Safety Harbor's haunted landmarks.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 737 Main Street, Safety Harbor
- Cost: $30
- Discover the charming Fresh Market in Gulfport’s historic Waterfront District.
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 3101 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport
- Cost: Free
- Explore over 500 stunning contemporary glass art masterpieces in St. Petersburg's vibrant arts district.
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: 1901 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
- Cost: $7.50
