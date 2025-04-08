Forecast: Mostly cloudy & cooler today.

More clouds and cooler temps today.

We'll start the day with cloudy skies and a few showers following a cold front that moved by overnight. Clouds will linger for much of the day from the I-4 corridor and points south. North of the Bay there likely will be enough dry air coming in this afternoon to bring PM sun to the Nature Coast. Where the clouds linger, a shower is also possible at anytime today.

The clouds will clear overnight and Wednesday looks like the nicest day of the week. We'll start the day cool and sunny with temps in the 50s and 60s. Expect a sunny and dry afternoon with highs Wednesday around 80 degrees.

Thursday looks similar except for the afternoon when temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer in the low and mid-80s.

Friday looks nice too with highs in the low and mid-80s with an increasing on-shore wind ahead of another cold front. That front will move by Friday night into Saturday morning. Although a quick shower cannot be ruled out, this one is less likely to bring rain for most.

Behind the front expect much cooler, and more pleasant temperatures. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 70s with low humidity and sunny skies.

Have a great Tuesday!