News to Know for April 4

Tonight's the big night in Tampa—well, one of them, at least. The NCAA Women's Final Four teams will compete on Friday at Amalie Arena, as Texas takes on South Carolina and UConn goes head-to-head with UCLA. Then, the final two teams will face off on Sunday at the championship game. For some residents, having the tournament in Tampa has been a dream come true. Eleven-year-old Harper LaMarre, a Tampa Prep student, bleeds for the UConn Women's Basketball team, and she recently went viral on social media when she met Paige Bueckers. Tickets have been selling fast, but hopefully, LaMarre was able to score some for tonight's game.

Meteorologist Ally Blake says our record-breaking heat will continue today. We'll start off with dry skies and mild air, but our forecasted high is 92 degrees, bringing humidity and sunshine.

The FDA wants to ensure the safety of infant formula by testing it for contaminants and reviewing what nutritional content should be required.

Watch the comedian and former SNL cast member Fred Armisen perform live in Tampa.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa Cost: $35

Watch the NCAA Women's Final Four at Amalie Arena.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: $165

Find local and handmade goods at the Dunedin Downtown Market.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin Cost: Free



