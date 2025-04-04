News to Know for April 4

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Tonight's the big night in Tampa—well, one of them, at least. The NCAA Women's Final Four teams will compete on Friday at Amalie Arena, as Texas takes on South Carolina and UConn goes head-to-head with UCLA. Then, the final two teams will face off on Sunday at the championship game. For some residents, having the tournament in Tampa has been a dream come true. Eleven-year-old Harper LaMarre, a Tampa Prep student, bleeds for the UConn Women's Basketball team, and she recently went viral on social media when she met Paige Bueckers. Tickets have been selling fast, but hopefully, LaMarre was able to score some for tonight's game.
News to Know
- University Mall gets a new life: The mall is turning into a mixed-use neighborhood that includes retail, entertainment, hospitality, education, medical, office space and residential units.
- Pinellas wants help finding unmet needs: The county was recently awarded $813 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and wants to use it to help storm victims.
- Storms kill 7 in the South and Midwest: More than 90 million people were at risk of severe weather from Texas to Minnesota to Maine, according to the Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center.
- The Senate confirms Mehmet Oz: Former heart surgeon and TV pitchman Dr. Oz will lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Ally Blake says our record-breaking heat will continue today. We'll start off with dry skies and mild air, but our forecasted high is 92 degrees, bringing humidity and sunshine.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:
Susan Solves It
The FDA wants to ensure the safety of infant formula by testing it for contaminants and reviewing what nutritional content should be required.
Things to Do this Friday, April 4
- Watch the comedian and former SNL cast member Fred Armisen perform live in Tampa.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
- Cost: $35
- Watch the NCAA Women's Final Four at Amalie Arena.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- Cost: $165
- Find local and handmade goods at the Dunedin Downtown Market.
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin
- Cost: Free
