Forecast: Continuing the record breaking heat

TAMPA — Good Friday morning Tampa Bay, we have almost made it to the weekend and dry skies and mild air kick us off in the 70s. The record for today is 88 degrees set back in 2023and our forecasted high is 92 degrees. It will be humid and sunny too. The weekend stays dry and warm near 90 degrees. Sunday the winds pick up ahead of our next system. Monday our next cold front sweeps through. Highs will fall back into the upper 70s and low 80s for most of next week. Rain chances are best last Monday into Tuesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Late next-week we dry out.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!