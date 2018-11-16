Generator breaks on Autism Shifts' food truck

TAMPA, Fla. — It is a big problem for a Tampa Bay area non-profit organization.

The Autism Shifts' Food Truck, Artistas Cafe, no longer has a working generator.

They have a short term solution for now, but the group will need to replace the $20,000 generator to keep the truck open.

The truck employs people with Autism to serve smoothies, coffee and espresso.

It is not the first setback for the non-profit, either. The cafe used to be inside a Tampa car dealership but was forced to find a new home in the food truck.

The truck is available for bookings to raise money.

You can visit Autism Shifts' Facebook page to see their events or you can donate directly to the organization by clicking here.