Universal Orlando Resort drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests in its parks

Universal Orlando Resort is dropping its mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests in its theme parks.

Universal is the latest business to update its COVID-19 protocols in accordance with recently released CDC guidelines.

Face coverings are no longer required for fully vaccinated guests, indoors or outdoors.

The park does not require proof of vaccination but says it expects those who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings while indoors.

Universal encourages all guests to keep a safe distance between travel parties and says they remain focused on maintaining the highest cleanliness and sanitization standards.

For more information on the park's COVID-19 safety guidelines, click here.

Walt Disney World Resort's current policy is that masks are voluntary outdoors, but still must be worn indoors.