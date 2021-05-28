Watch
NewsFlorida Theme Parks

Actions

Universal Orlando Resort drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests in its parks

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/John Raoux)
In this Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 photo, guests cool off under a water mist by the globe at Universal Studios City Walk at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Fla.
Universal Studios Florida
Posted at 11:33 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 11:33:09-04

Universal Orlando Resort is dropping its mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests in its theme parks.

Universal is the latest business to update its COVID-19 protocols in accordance with recently released CDC guidelines.

Face coverings are no longer required for fully vaccinated guests, indoors or outdoors.

The park does not require proof of vaccination but says it expects those who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings while indoors.

Universal encourages all guests to keep a safe distance between travel parties and says they remain focused on maintaining the highest cleanliness and sanitization standards.

For more information on the park's COVID-19 safety guidelines, click here.

Walt Disney World Resort's current policy is that masks are voluntary outdoors, but still must be worn indoors.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.