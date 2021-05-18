LIST: Which Florida theme parks still require masks?

Theme parks throughout Florida have constantly made changes to their COVID-19 guidelines as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has updated their guidance throughout the pandemic.

ABC Action News has compiled a list of each theme park's mask policy to help you while planning your next trip.

NOTE: The information below is subject to change. Please check back for the latest information.

Busch Gardens Tampa/Adventure Island

Face coverings will no longer be required for guests at Busch Gardens Tampa and Adventure Island who are fully vaccinated in accordance with CDC guidance. We will not require proof of vaccine, but ask our guests to respectfully comply with our revised policy.

For more COVID-19 guidelines at Busch Gardens Tampa and Adventure Island, click here.

Legoland Florida Resort

Facial coverings are required in all indoor locations across the Resort as well as on all rides in the Theme Park for all guests eight (8) years and older. While at our Resort, we recommend and encourage guests to bring and wear masks for everyone's safety. We will have both disposable and fabric masks available for purchase, including kid’s sizes, at our theme park, water park and on-site hotels. For the water park, masks are only recommended for use when they are dry.



Face coverings should not be placed on:

• Children under 2 years of age



For more COVID-19 guidelines at Legoland Florida Resort, click here.

SeaWorld Orlando/Aquatica Orlando/Discovery Cove

Face coverings will no longer be required for guests at SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove who are fully vaccinated in accordance with CDC guidance. We will not require proof of vaccine, but ask our guests to respectfully comply with our revised policy.

For more COVID-19 guidelines at SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove, click here.

Walt Disney World

Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them in all indoor locations, except when actively eating or drinking while stationary and maintaining appropriate physical distancing. Face coverings are optional in outdoor common areas at Walt Disney World Resort, but are still required upon entering and throughout all attractions, theaters and transportation.



All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must:

Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free

For more COVID-19 guidelines at Walt Disney World, click here.

Universal Orlando Resort (Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay)

We’re excited to enhance your Universal experience with the latest safety updates from local health and government officials.



Face coverings are not mandatory while outdoors.

Face coverings are still required in all indoor locations including shops and restaurants.

Face coverings are required at all attractions—from the moment the queue begins until the exit of the experience.

For more COVID-19 guidelines at Universal Orlando Resort, click here.