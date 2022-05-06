Watch
NewsFlorida Theme Parks

Actions

Take a spin on the 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind' coaster at EPCOT

Opens May 27 for all guests
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
Disney
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
Posted at 5:56 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 05:56:21-04

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — One of the largest indoor roller coasters in the world, "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" opens May 27 at EPCOT in Walt Disney World.

This fast dark thrill ride is being called an "omnicoaster," which means the ride cars spin 360 degrees — yes, like a teacup — as you're zooming through space to help Star-Lord & co. save the day.

You must be 42 inches to ride. There are no loop-de-loops or big drops. But if you get queasy on thrill rides, this one's probably not for you.

That said, the visuals are stunning and state of the art; the ride uses video screens as big as football fields.

There's an all-star cast lending faces as well as voices, from the usual Guardians gang to some pretty surprising (and funny) cameos, everyone helping you save the day from a nasty interstellar bad guy.

Speaking of surprises: The soundtrack is an absolute treat, with each ride getting a different classic rock hit to help you rocket through space.

The Guardians ride is part of a major overhaul of EPCOT's front-of-park area, including a bright new dining hall (Connections), a huge new megastore replacing Mouse Gear (Creations), and newly themed areas bringing the antiquated Future World into the future.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!