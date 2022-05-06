Take a spin on the 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind' coaster at EPCOT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — One of the largest indoor roller coasters in the world, "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" opens May 27 at EPCOT in Walt Disney World.

This fast dark thrill ride is being called an "omnicoaster," which means the ride cars spin 360 degrees — yes, like a teacup — as you're zooming through space to help Star-Lord & co. save the day.

You must be 42 inches to ride. There are no loop-de-loops or big drops. But if you get queasy on thrill rides, this one's probably not for you.

That said, the visuals are stunning and state of the art; the ride uses video screens as big as football fields.

There's an all-star cast lending faces as well as voices, from the usual Guardians gang to some pretty surprising (and funny) cameos, everyone helping you save the day from a nasty interstellar bad guy.

Speaking of surprises: The soundtrack is an absolute treat, with each ride getting a different classic rock hit to help you rocket through space.

The Guardians ride is part of a major overhaul of EPCOT's front-of-park area, including a bright new dining hall (Connections), a huge new megastore replacing Mouse Gear (Creations), and newly themed areas bringing the antiquated Future World into the future.