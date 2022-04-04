Watch
Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind coaster opens in May at Epcot

Disney Parks Blog
Posted at 9:52 AM, Apr 04, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will make its official debut at Epcot on May 27, Disney announced on Monday.

In a blog post, Disney said riders would learn more about the people from the planet Xandar, their technology, and their culture.

Disney also released a short video about the ride and said it's a "first-of-its-kind family-thrill coaster."

"Get ready to rewind, rotate and head toward the action through an exciting space pursuit. This cosmic trip will be one of the largest fully enclosed coasters in the world, featuring the first reverse launch on any Disney coaster!"

