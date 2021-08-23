SeaWorld opening new rollercoaster with steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida

SeaWorld Orlando is announcing that its brand new rollercoaster, Ice Breaker, is opening in February of 2022.

Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida — a 93-foot-tall spike with a 100-degree angle. With its 48-inch height requirement, adventure seekers of all ages will enjoy the thrills and chills of Ice Breaker.

“We recognize there was a lot of anticipation and excitement for this new ride, and then due to the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, the opening was delayed.” said park President Kyle Miller, “We apologize for this delay and thank our fans for their patience. We know that they are going to love this one-of-a-kind thrill ride which complements our existing exhilarating ride portfolio perfectly. We are excited to finally be able to confirm Ice Breaker opening in February 2022.”

Busch Gardens' Iron Gwazi similarly was delayed due to COVID-19 and now has an open date.

