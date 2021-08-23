Watch
Busch Gardens' Iron Gwazi to open in March 2022 as country's tallest hybrid coaster

Busch Gardens
Posted at 10:28 AM, Aug 23, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay says its newest coaster Iron Gwazi will open in March 2022 as the country's tallest hybrid coaster.

The opening of the ride was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme park says the grand opening will be in time for spring break.

“Iron Gwazi has been highly anticipated by roller coaster enthusiasts around the world since we first announced this new legend. Due to the unprecedented challenges over the last two years, Iron Gwazi was delayed, and we recognize the delay has disappointed our fans. We appreciate the patience our guests have shown.” said Neal Thurman, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Park President. “We’re finally able to confirm that we will be delivering on the next-level thrills that our coaster fans crave and expect from Busch Gardens, when we open this incredible coaster this spring.”

The ride features a 206-foot-tall peak that plunges into a 91-degree drop, and it reaches top speeds of 76 miles per hour.

Iron Gwazi is the tenth roller coaster to join the theme park's line-up of thrilling rides.

