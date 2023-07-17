Watch Now
Over summer? Busch Gardens offering discounts on Howl-O-Scream tickets

Posted at 12:40 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17

Despite it being the middle of summer, some people are already longing for cooler weather and Halloween. For those anticipating the start of fall, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced a limited-time sale on Howl-O-Scream tickets.

The sale includes single-night event tickets, which will be offered at up to 70% off. Tickets start at $32.99 and must be purchased by July 30.

A new haunted house and two new scare zones, including D.H. Baggum's Circus of Fear, Sin City Zombies and more, will be debuted at the event, which runs from Sept. 8 to Oct. 31.

Purchase tickets and find more information here.

