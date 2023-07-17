Over summer? Busch Gardens offering discounts on Howl-O-Scream tickets

Despite it being the middle of summer, some people are already longing for cooler weather and Halloween. For those anticipating the start of fall, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced a limited-time sale on Howl-O-Scream tickets.

The sale includes single-night event tickets, which will be offered at up to 70% off. Tickets start at $32.99 and must be purchased by July 30.

A new haunted house and two new scare zones, including D.H. Baggum's Circus of Fear, Sin City Zombies and more, will be debuted at the event, which runs from Sept. 8 to Oct. 31.

Purchase tickets and find more information here.

