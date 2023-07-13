Halloween Horror Nights to feature 'Stranger Things' inspired house

ORLANDO, Fla. — This year, Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights will feature a new house based on season four of the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things."

In a press release, Universal said the house will open at the Orlando resort on Sept. 1 and the Hollywood resort on Sept. 7.

"This year’s petrifying haunted house will once again transport guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they will encounter the newest supernatural villain, Vecna, who is hell-bent on obliterating the volatile barrier between the eerie Upside Down and the real world in an attempt to reign supreme," the release said.

Universal promises an immersive, heart-pounding experience. The house will feature some of the show's main characters, including Eleven, Max, Eddie and more.

“From the opening shots of ‘Stranger Things 4,’ episode one, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights,” said John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. “We’re excited for our fans to live Vecna’s curse as we recreate the iconic and terrifying moments from the show,” added Lora Sauls, Assistant Director, Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando Resort.

Halloween Horror Nights will span a record-breaking 48 nights this year.

Click here for more information or to buy tickets.