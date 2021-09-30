Florida's first theme park Chick-fil-A opens at Busch Gardens Thursday

Florida’s first theme park Chick-fil-A opens Thursday at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

The Grand Opening Ceremony includes a first bite celebration, surprise giveaways and photo opportunities with the Chick-fil-A Cow.

The in-park restaurant offers a selection of Chick-fil-A lunch and dinner menu items, including the iconic chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, lemonade and more.

RELATED: Busch Gardens' annual Howl-O-Scream features 5 indoor haunted houses for 2021

The restaurant will be open for business Monday through Saturday, with extended hours during Howl-O-Scream.

For more info on this Chick-fil-A location, click here.