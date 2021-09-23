Busch Gardens' annual Howl-O-Scream features 5 indoor haunted houses for 2021

TAMPA, Fla. — Howl-O-Scream, that annual frightfest at Busch Gardens in Tampa, features five indoor haunted houses this year, including the longest one ever, the epic "Witch of the Woods."

That's a return to scary form after last year, when the theme park featured only outdoor scare zones for safety reasons.

This year there will be eight scare zones along with the haunts, plus the must-see naughty stage show "Fiends," which brings its hammy monsters to Las Vegas this year.

Howl-O-Scream tickets start at $42.

The event is open Fridays through Sundays, although it is also open on Thursdays starting the second week of October.

For information on Howl-O-Scream dates, times and more, click here.

If ghouls and goblins aren't your trick-or-treat bag, Busch Gardens is also hosting Bier Fest.

The food-and-drink spectacular will spread out parkwide this year. For information on Bier Fest, click here.