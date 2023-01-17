Winter Haven man becomes millionaire after playing scratch-off game

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County man became a millionaire on Tuesday after winning a scratch-off game.

Alpeshkumar Patel, 54, purchased the winning ticket from a Citgo Express on Cypress Gardens Road in Winter Haven. He claimed a $5 million top prize from the Florida Lottery's Cashword Scratch-off Game.

Patel took home his winnings from the lottery's Tallahassee headquarters after choosing to receive the money as a lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.

Citgo Express will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.