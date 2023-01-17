Watch Now
NewsFlorida Lotto

Actions

Winter Haven man becomes millionaire after playing scratch-off game

Scratch off ticket Patel
The Florida Lottery
Scratch off ticket Patel
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 12:43:57-05

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County man became a millionaire on Tuesday after winning a scratch-off game.

Alpeshkumar Patel, 54, purchased the winning ticket from a Citgo Express on Cypress Gardens Road in Winter Haven. He claimed a $5 million top prize from the Florida Lottery's Cashword Scratch-off Game.

RELATED:

Patel took home his winnings from the lottery's Tallahassee headquarters after choosing to receive the money as a lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.

Citgo Express will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.