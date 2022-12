PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Palm Harbor woman claimed a $1 million prize on Tuesday after purchasing a scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Octavia Wright, 41, took home her earnings from the Lottery's Tampa office as a lump-sum payment of $820,000.

She bought her winning ticket for the 500X The Cash Scratch-off game from a Publix on US 19 North in Palm Harbor.

The grocery store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.