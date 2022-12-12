New Port Richey man claims $15 million prize after playing scratch-off game

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey man took home a hefty prize on Monday after buying a scratch-off game's winning ticket.

42-year-old Ryan Doddridge, a trustee of the Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust, bought a ticket for the Florida 300X the Cash Scratch-Off game at a Publix on US-19 in Palm Harbor.

The grocery store will receive a $30,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust chose to receive the winnings as a one-time payment of $10,430,000 at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.