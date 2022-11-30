Largo woman becomes millionaire after buying winning lotto ticket from Publix

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Largo woman claimed a big prize after playing Florida Lottery's Cash4Life game on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Carmelina Cordero, 69, had her ticket picked during an August 11 drawing. She chose to receive her winnings as a lump-sum payment of $1,000,000.

Cordero bought her winning ticket from a Publix on Ulmerton Road in Largo.

The grocery store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.