Watch
NewsFlorida Lotto

Actions

Hillsborough County woman wins $1,000 a week for life from $2 scratch-off game she bought at Wawa

items.[0].image.alt
The Florida Lottery
2-21-2022__1_000_a_week_for_life_-_marie-claude_coughlin-FL-LOTTO.jpg
Posted at 4:02 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 16:02:58-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County woman has won the top prize from the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that Marie-Claude Coughlin, 50, of Valrico claimed a top prize from the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

Coughlin, according to the Florida Lottery, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.00.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY STORIES

Coughlin purchased her winning ticket from Wawa, located at 2926 East State Road 60 in Valrico, which will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $2 game offers eight top prizes of $1,000 a week for life. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.43.

Scratch-off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75% of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!