Hillsborough County woman wins $1,000 a week for life from $2 scratch-off game she bought at Wawa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County woman has won the top prize from the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that Marie-Claude Coughlin, 50, of Valrico claimed a top prize from the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

Coughlin, according to the Florida Lottery, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.00.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY STORIES

Coughlin purchased her winning ticket from Wawa, located at 2926 East State Road 60 in Valrico, which will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $2 game offers eight top prizes of $1,000 a week for life. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.43.

Scratch-off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75% of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.