Scott projected to win 2024 Florida Senate race, defeating Mucarsel-Powell

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is projected to win the Florida Senate race, defeating Democratic former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell with a 54% lead at the polls, according to Decision Desk HQ.

This victory will mark the start of Scott's second term. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018 when he defeated Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.

Scott is known for his Rescue America Plan, which contains 12 points he intends to focus on during his term. The plan includes moving public schools away from teaching about critical race theory or "any other political ideology," eliminating the disclosure of race or ethnicity on government forms and finishing building a wall at the border, which will be named after Donald Trump.

Scott was also the 45th Governor of Florida, serving from 2011 to 2019, winning both times with less than 50% of the vote. According to the Associated Press, this is only the first step in a larger goal of winning Senate leadership after retiring U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell steps down.

The race between Mucarsel-Powell and Scott heated up as Election Day neared, with both candidates taking jabs at each other in interviews and ad campaigns. Mucarsel-Powell claimed Scott was "completely out of touch" with problems Floridians are facing, while Scott called Mucarsel-Powell a "socialist" and "coward."

But the two do have something in common: doughnuts. While Mucarsel-Powell said she worked in a doughnut shop to help her family make ends meet as a teenager, Scott began his business career with two doughnut shops in Kansas City, Missouri.

Scott and his wife, Ann, have two daughters, Allison and Jordan, and seven grandchildren.

