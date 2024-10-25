Nine-term Congresswoman Kathy Castor faces challenger from U.S. Navy veteran "Rocky" Rochford

TAMPA, Fla. — Democratic incumbent Kathy Castor is facing republican challenger Robert “Rocky” Rochford in Florida’s 14th Congressional District race.

ABC Action News heard from both candidates about their visions for the future and the challenges they’re facing in their campaigns.

“We’ve got to help our neighbors get to the polling place,” Rep. Kathy Castor(D-FL) told a group of supporters at a recent event at the Hillsborough Democratic Party Headquarters.

Veteran vs. Newcomer

Castor is seeking a 10th term in Congress.

WFTS

“I love our hometown. I love my neighbors. I love being their voice and their advocate.

She’s challenged by republican Robert “Rocky” Rochford, a 33-year U.S. Navy veteran seeking office for the first time.

WFTS

“There are so many things that need to be fixed, and I believe that I can be part of the solution. That I can help fix some of the things that are broken up there because I come with that leadership. I come with those problem-solving skills,” Rochford said.

Both candidates say recent hurricanes are top of mind.

Florida’s 14th congressional district comprises nearly 750,000 people in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, many who live in neighborhoods directly on or near Tampa Bay.

WFTS

“These hurricanes really set us back and they shined a light on the weaknesses in our local infrastructure and water and wastewater,” Castor said.

“Our own citizens are suffering from the hurricanes and the claim from Biden that there’s plenty of money and we’re gonna cover it. there isn’t,” Rochford said.

Castor says while in Congress she’s supported things like affordable housing, clean energy and caps on prescription costs.

She says rapid growth is making things more challenging.

“There's a real affordability squeeze here in Florida. Whether it’s your property insurance or the cost of groceries. I have a strong track record of helping people put money back into their pockets,” Castor said.

WFTS

Rochford says he’s also hearing about rising costs but doesn’t believe the government is the solution.

“There is a finite amount of money and we have to not only curtail spending, but we have to reduce the size of the government. It's over-bloated. We’re so big,” Rochford said.

WFTS

Castor says the federal government plays a vital role in our community, addressing issues like cyber security, military readiness, and the environment.

“Because I've been such a strong environmental voice, I want to tackle climate change,” she said.

Castor has out-raised Rochford by a 50-to-1 margin

According to Ballotpedia, all major race trackers consider the 14th district a “solid” or “safe” Democratic district, even though the number of registered Republicans has grown recently.

Rochford says raising money has been his biggest challenge.

The most recent federal elections filings show Castor’s campaign has out-raised Rochford's by a 50-to-1 margin.

WFTS

Rochford says he’s mobilized a group of volunteers he calls “Rocky’s navy” to visit communities in motorcycle and truck caravans, putting up yard signs along the way.

“It's everything you could possibly do without spending money to do it,” he said.

Both candidates say they’ll work across the aisle

Both candidates say they’ll be making their cases to voters between now and election day.

Regardless of who wins control of the U.S. House, Senate, and presidency, both local candidates say they’re ready to work for Tampa Bay residents.

“It's not party first. It's country first. We have to take care of everyone,” Rochford said.

“Whether Republicans are in charge or Democrats are in charge, your mission stays the same. That's standing up for your neighbors, being their advocate, and understanding their hopes and their challenges in life,” Castor said.