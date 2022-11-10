Pinellas County voters approve two big building projects, reject third

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Tuesday voters in Pinellas County cities got a say on developments in their areas. Voters passed the Clearwater Bluff development, and the Dali Museum expansion but rejected the Largo sports complex.

The Clearwater Bluff referendum was passed. It will allow the city to sell two pieces of land to a developer to build apartments, hotels, and restaurants as part of the revitalization of downtown Clearwater. Clearwater mayor Frank Hibbard said 20 years ago, the vote didn’t pass, but he believes this means the people want change.

"What got me into politics was the 2000 election, and it was defeated by 66 percent, so it's really ironic that this is 66 percent for it. Now we can really get going on this project, and I think it's going to be transformative for the city of Clearwater," said Hibbard.

In St. Pete, people voted "yes" to allow the Dali Museum to use a strip of city-owned property behind the Dali to expand its building.

"It’ll be a great asset to our students, the community, and the cultural life, and you know what, all boats rise in the rising tide. So we look forward to benefiting all our other cultural institutions," said Hank Hine, executive director of the Dali Museum.

In Largo, people voted "no" to selling city-owned land to developers to build a sports complex with pickleball courts and a lagoon on top of 87 acres of an old landfill. Developers said would bring $75 million to the city in 5 years. But the people voted no. Neighbors said they didn’t want it hurting the environment or adding traffic to their already busy roads.