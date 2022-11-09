St. Pete passes referendum 1, Dali Museum allowed construction of expansion

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — This election season, St. Pete voters decided to allow a small section of city-owned property to be used for an expansion of The Dali Museum.

Dali Museum executive director Hank Hine said because of their success, they need room to grow.

"We’re really cramped. We bring in 15,000 students a year for free tours and they get out of their bus and there’s nowhere to stand. We have to weave them throughout the exhibits," said Hine.

The museum wants to expand its building onto a small section of the city-owned property which is a narrow driveway behind the museum between the building and its parking lot.

The Dali Museum

"We’ve just asked the city for a small bit of land here, this small little roadway that goes into the garage," said Hine.

Hine said because of concerns, language was written into the referendum that the museum would cover expenses if the Mahaffey Theater is impacted.

Voters approved the referendum on the ballot Tuesday night. The Dali Museum said they’re ready to finish plans and start construction soon.

