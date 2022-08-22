Hillsborough County school leaders make final push to voters on millage proposal

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — People in Hillsborough County will be asked to cast their vote Tuesday on a one mil increase to support Hillsborough County Schools. District leaders made a final hour push to voters one day before the Primary Election.

Jennifer Hart is a Hillsborough County 3rd grade teacher who’s been in the profession for 18 years.

“Teachers are a special breed because they care so much about their job. They will jump through any hoop. They will figure it out. They will make it happen for their students,” said Hart.

Now, district leaders are calling on Hillsborough County voters to help strengthen their schools and support teachers by considering a one mil referendum on the ballot Tuesday.

“This will positively impact every teacher, every support staff, every bus driver, every food and nutrition, school-based leader,” said Addison Davis, the Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent.

The district explained the one mil referendum would increase salaries to retain and recruit teachers and staff, expand art, music, and physical education, and expand workforce development and workforce education programs.

As for the cost, property owners would pay $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value.

“You have Sarasota, you have Manatee, you have Pinellas, all have an increased mil, and they’re all leveraging and poaching our highly-qualified, diverse workforce every single day,” said Davis.

The district also shared that it’s estimated to bring in about $146 million a year, noting that the increase will end in four years unless renewed by voters.

“If it doesn’t pass, we’ll continue to look at our finances and determine what we can do, but being able on the heels of some historical practices we’re trying to refine, that financial recovery plan, it’s going to take years to be able to do what the millage will be able to do immediately,” said Davis.

“I am in favor of the millage,” said Hart. “I personally did vote yes.”

While voters consider their options, some teachers are looking ahead to what it could mean.

“What I think that will do is alleviate a lot of issues that we’re having from just not getting enough funding from the state,” said Hart. “Number one, I would hope it would alleviate is the teacher shortage.”