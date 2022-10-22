Early voting begins in most of Tampa Bay area on Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — Voters in multiple counties across the Tampa Bay area can start casting their ballots through early voting start Monday, October 24.

Voters in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and DeSoto Counties can cast early ballots starting Monday. Other counties will start their early voting process later in the week with Citrus County starting last on October 28.

"We are a large county and I want our voters to have plenty of options so I keep Early Voting open for the maximum number of days allowed by law, including two full weekends," said Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer.

To see what you need to carry with you for early voting, click here.

The specific dates for voting in each county can be found below: