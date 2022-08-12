Tampa Bay voter guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 Primary, General Election

Election season is upon us so ABC Action News has gathered all the important information you need to know to ensure you can vote in this year's elections.

When are the elections?

The Primary Election will be held on Aug. 23.

The General Election will be held on Nov. 8.

Special elections and local elections can be called at any time during the year. To view your county’s elections, check the Local Elections Database.

Am I a registered voter?

If you're not sure if you are registered to vote in the state of Florida, you can find that information on the Florida Division of Elections website.

When is the last day to register to vote?

The voter registration deadline for the Primary Election has passed, but you have until Oct. 1 to register for the General Election.

To register, visit https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home.

Can I change my party affiliation?

Yes, you can switch your party affiliation on the Florida elections website as long as you do it before the voter registration deadlines.

How do I vote by mail?

If you'd like to vote by mail instead of going to the polls, you must request a vote-by-mail ballot by 5 p.m. on the following dates:

Primary Election: Aug. 13

General Election: Oct. 29

To request your ballot, click here.

Is early voting available?

Yes, early voting is available in Florida on the following dates:

Primary Election: Aug. 13 - 20

General Election: Oct. 29 - Nov. 5

County by county early voting dates for both elections:

Citrus

Aug. 12 - Aug. 20 Oct. 28 - Nov. 5



DeSoto

Aug. 8 - Aug. 20 Oct. 24 - Nov. 5



Hardee

Aug. 11 - Aug. 20 Oct. 27 - Nov. 5



Hernando

Aug. 13 - Aug. 20 Oct. 26 - Nov. 5



Highlands

Aug. 11 - Aug. 20 Oct. 27 - Nov. 5



Hillsborough

Aug. 8 - Aug. 21 Oct. 24 - Nov. 6



Manatee

Aug. 13 - Aug. 20 TBA



Pasco

Aug. 13 - Aug. 20 Oct. 26 - Nov. 5



Pinellas

Aug. 13 - Aug. 21 TBA



Polk

Aug. 13 - Aug. 20 TBA



Sarasota

Aug. 13 - Aug. 21 Oct. 24 - Nov. 6



What and where is my voting precinct?

The precinct you live in determines which races will be on your ballot and where you vote.

To find your precinct within your county, click here.

What do I take with me to vote?

You must take a current and valid photo ID with your signature.

Any one of the following photo IDs will be accepted:



Florida driver’s license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

If your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide another ID that has your signature.



If you do not bring proper ID, you can still vote a provisional ballot. As long as you are eligible and voted in the proper precinct, your provisional ballot will count provided the signature on your provisional ballot matches the signature in your registration record.

Who is my Supervisor of Elections?

ABC Action News has complied a list of the Supervisor of Elections in the Tampa Bay area. For the most up-to-date voting information, contact your County Supervisor of Elections.