Crist debuts first tv ad for general election

PINELLAS COUNTY — Charlie Crist celebrated a convincing win in the primary Tuesday night. Now he's airing his first TV ad for the general election, which goes after Gov. Ron DeSantis.

RELATED:



“He says it’s all about freedom. But only if you do what he says," Crist said.

Then Wednesday morning he was back at it, criticizing DeSantis for his policies and possible political aspirations.

“His blind ambition for the presidency of the United States of America has taken his eye off the ball of this most beautiful state in the country," Crist said.

One of the issues Crist said he will tackle as governor is out-of-control home insurance rates, stating that he’s not worried about the survival of insurance companies.

“They’ve been bilking you," Crist said. "Enough. It stops now."

Republican voters in Florida outnumber Democrats by more than 200,000, but Crist said he will overcome the odds.

Crist also stated that he will soon pick a running mate.