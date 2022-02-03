Experts encourage students to apply for college scholarships now

If you have a high school senior, graduation will be here before you know it.

Now is the time for students to start submitting applications for college scholarships. But, there are plenty of myths surrounding what's available and who qualifies for the money.

David Tabachnikov is the CEO of ScholarshipOwl.com, a full-service search engine to help you find scholarships.

He said, contrary to popular belief, students don't need a 4.0 GPA or higher to get scholarships.

You can actually get money for common interests like movies, a love of pets, or even a passion for social media.

There's plenty of money that goes unused every year, you just have to search for it.

Tabachnikov said, "The average private and external scholarship can be between $1,500 and $5,000. But $1,500 is easily the difference between buying books or not buying them or buying a laptop for school, or like, it is substantial, even if, if you get an external scholarship, in addition to your already paid tuition, that still can make education so much easier, without a financial burden."

There's no limit to how many scholarships you can apply for. Those smaller ones, like $500 to $1,500 can add up.

The basic features on ScholarshipOwl.com are free but Tabachnikov said there is a fee for a more tailored approach to finding scholarships.