Uncle of Clearwater 15-year-old killed while walking to bus stop praises new crosswalk but wants more

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The pain will never go away for Matt Croasman.

“Last year, on a Friday morning, you know, I took a phone call that said, ‘Hey, your nephew’s been hit by a car,’” he recalled Tuesday.

According to Croasman and authorities, 15-year-old Ethan Weiser, a Largo High School sophomore, was headed to his bus stop and was crossing Belleair Road near South Haven Drive near Clearwater when he was hit by a car and killed.

“It hasn’t gotten easier,” Croasman said nearly a year later. “It just gets different.”

Now, though, some of Croasman’s pain has produced positive change to benefit others because on the first day of school this school year, students can now utilize an upgraded crosswalk that was installed near where Weiser was killed. It was installed toward the end of last school year after Croasman fought for it repeatedly.

“Fifteen-year-olds and 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds — they shouldn’t have to figure out if they’re making a life and death choice because the adults and grown-ups didn’t do anything to make it easy for them,” he said.

Croasman believes the upgrade is just a start because so many other school crossings and bus stops need safety upgrades across Pinellas County and across Tampa Bay.

“Not every bus stop needs a light. Not every bus stop needs an illuminated crosswalk, but the ones that need it, we need to make it happen,” he said.

So, as the new school year starts, he’s assigning parents some homework: if you see something, say something.

“Don’t take for granted that someone else is making sure that your kids are safe,” he said. “Don’t take for granted and assume that the county’s got everything figured out.”

Forward Pinellas, the group that helps put safety upgrades in place, said it's working with local governments to identify and prioritize future safety projects.

If you know of a problem spot in Pinellas County, click here to report it.