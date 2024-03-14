Pasco County works on design of road widening project to improve traffic

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County wants to hear from you as they work on a road widening project in New Port Richey.

The project will take both Decubellis Road and Starkey Boulevard from two lanes to four.

The county said they also plan to install a divided median, build a multi-use trail on Decubellis with a dedicated bike lane and install upgrades at the intersection of Starkey and Decubellis and at Decubellis and Tanglewood Drive.

Will Poon, a transportation engineer with the county, explained they need to widen roads so they can keep up with capacity.

”Pasco County is thriving in their development and current development and future anticipated development and growth in the surrounding areas," he said. "We want to be able to acclimate and provide the transportation traffic impacts associated with those developments.”

Poon said there is already traffic on those roads and it will only get worse as the area continues to develop.

“Even today, there seems to be some slow down in traffic in peak hours both in the morning and the afternoon there. Anticipating for these future developments, we want to be able to provide a better traffic circulation,” he said.

The county is holding a workshop to hear from the public on Thursday, March 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Pasco-Hernando State College.

It will be held in Confetence Center Building R at 10230 Ridge Road.