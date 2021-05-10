New Pinellas Bayway bridge open, but work continues

The new bridge connecting Isla Del Sol and Tierra Verde is open to traffic, but the Florida Department of Transportation says work continues on the nearly 60 million dollar project.

The new bridge replaces the decades old draw bridge. ABC Action News has been keeping you updated on this project for years.

While drivers are able to use the new, high level bridge, they’ll likely still see orange cones for several months as the contractor works to finish the project.

“They’re working on signing and pavement markings, the roundabout construction and they’ll repave everything toward the end as well,” said Kris Carson, FDOT spokesperson. “But, the big news is that they have to get the old bridge down.”

Carson says underwater blasting is set to take place later this month. That will have an impact on traffic.

The project is expected to wrap up entirely in the fall.