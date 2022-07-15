Watch Now
New Apollo Beach flyover opens Friday, connecting Apollo Beach to U.S. 301 and alleviating traffic

Posted at 8:19 AM, Jul 15, 2022
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.  — The Apollo Beach Flyover is opening on Friday.

“We’re hoping that this reduces the commute times for a lot of the residents here and makes just life a little easier,” said Bianca Hatten with the Hillsborough County Public Works Department.

Hillsborough County officials said this project has been in the works for decades.

“Some great connectivity between these two rapidly growing communities, Apollo Beach and Balm Riverview,” said Hatten.

The new overpass at Paseo al Mar Boulevard is a new east-west alternative that will connect Apollo Beach with U.S. 301.

It’s a four-lane divided road over I-75 that will reduce traffic for the Big Bend corridor to the north of this fast-growing area.

“We’re expecting some congestion relief, especially on the local roads. Especially Big Bend Road,” said Hatten.

This project also has enhanced safety features for pedestrians and cyclists.

“We’ve got some great eight-foot sidewalks, and we’ve got bike lanes as well,” said Hatten.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 9 a.m.

The road is expected to be open to drivers soon after.

