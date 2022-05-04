Hillsborough County leaders may budget $20M for sidewalk repairs

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Much needed sidewalk repairs could come to Hillsborough County. County leaders will consider budgeting $20 million over the next five years to repair sidewalks in underserved areas.

In 2018, Justin Stark showed ABC Action News why his journey down one sidewalk in Tampa was cut short. A giant hole and crumbling concrete would either force him to cross four lanes of traffic or turn around.

“These kinds of things are not a priority until someone gets hurt,” he said at the time.

That was a city of Tampa sidewalk — officials told ABC Action News in 2018 that funding is often times the reason for a backlog of sidewalk repairs. It also prioritized that sidewalk and said it takes the Americans with Disabilities Act very seriously and any work orders dealing with it get pushed to the top of the list.

In 2020, we told you about Jacqueline Cooper, who tripped on a sidewalk in Lithia and literally passed out from the fall!

“I had pushed my teeth through my front lip, so I had to have stitches all through the bottom of my lip,” she said, as she described the impact of the fall.

She suffered a concussion, black eye and bruised chin. At that same time, we spoke to Noelle Licor, who lives in Ruskin — she blamed the upended sidewalks on nature.

“Basically, the roots of the oak trees are pulling up the sidewalks,” she said.

At the time, her fear was that what happened to Cooper would happen to others in her neighborhood.

“You think about a sidewalk being pretty safe but then you come up here and it’s not safe. It’s like this in a lot of different areas,” she said.

Hillsborough County leaders agree something needs to be done to repair sidewalks in the county. The $20 million they are proposing to the budget would come from the American Rescue Plan Act funds distributed at the start of the pandemic.

According to the county commission agenda, the improvements would not only promote safety but help, “mitigate recent years’ experience of increased insurance claims from injuries due to sub-optimal sidewalk conditions including a backlog of needed repairs.”

County Commissioners will decide on the funding Wednesday and then come up with specific projects and programs within 90 days.

To request a sidewalk or road repair in Hillsborough County, click here.