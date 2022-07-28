Give feedback on Old Pasco Road Improvement Project at Thursday open house

PASCO COUNTY — Pasco County leaders are looking to make improvements along Old Pasco Road.

“Old Pasco Road is a two-lane road,” said Margaret Smith, Pasco County’s Director of Engineering Services.

It runs from Wesley Chapel Boulevard to State Road 52.

“This new improvement will make it into a four-lane divided roadway from one end to the other,” said Smith.

Pasco County Engineers tell ABC Action News, making improvements to this road is important for a couple of reasons. One, because the area has grown so much over the past few years.

“We also see a lot more growth coming. We see new developments coming, coming through our pipeline, and we’re preparing for those,” said Smith.

Not only would these changes help with traffic flow and alleviating congestion, there are some safety issues that need to be address on Old Pasco Road too.

“Some of the corners are very tight. It’s a very old road so some of the standards are of the day, back in the day, so we intend to improve safety by improving the geometry of the road,” said Smith.

Project crews plan to do that by getting rid of tight curves and adding traffic signals at some intersections.

Engineers are also looking to add on-street bike lanes, a sidewalk on one side of the road, a multi-use trail on the other side, and drainage improvements.

The county is still in the planning phase, considering more than one option as teams look at the impacts of widening the roadway.

That’s why they want to hear from the community at an open house where county staff and project consultants will be there to answer questions.



Thursday, July 28

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Pasco Hernando State College Instruction Performing Arts Center: 8657 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel

“This is an opportunity for the public to come out and see those alternatives, to see the recommended version and to ask any questions they may have,” said Smith.

Community input will be incorporated into the Final Route Study and Pond Analysis Report.

“The roadway will look different. It will be a divided roadway and they may want to know if they’re going to have a median opening in front of their side street, that type of thing,” said Smith.

Project leaders want feedback submitted online by August 11.