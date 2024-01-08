FDOT working on multiple major projects that will change traffic patterns in 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is working on several projects this year.

A few of them are major ones that will have a big effect on commuters.

“These projects are really going to help us with capacity for travel time dependability,” said Greg Deese, FDOT resident engineer.

One of those is the Gateway Expressway in Pinellas County, which will add new toll roads to provide direct connections between US 19 and I-275 and the Bayside Bridge and I-275.

It’s in the finishing stages.

"We have finished pouring all of our bridges and are currently working on doing our lighting, doing our final pavement, doing the finishing touches on the bridges,” said Deese.

“Drivers can expect to see this project open sometime later this spring. It’s going to be a phased opening. We’ll open the 275 express lanes likely first, and then open up movements of the major project,” he added.

Crews are working on the Howard Frankland Bridge replacement project, too, creating a new southbound bridge between Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties.

“Howard Frankland Bridge replacement will have a big year in 2024,” said Deese.

This year, FDOT will begin switching some of the bridge traffic.

“The Howard Frankland Bridge is the largest project that the Tampa DOT has done in its history. As we just move these projects forward, it requires a lot of logistics, a lot of manpower and equipment. Managing all of that while keeping traffic open is really, really a critical thing for projects this large,” said Deese.

Drivers will also see construction this year on the downtown Tampa interchange project.

“The 275, I-4 interchange, we have a project that’s starting there that’s going to relieve a lot of congestion. Drivers will see some of that construction begin,” said Deese.

Crews are also working to improve capacity on I-275 from north of I-4 to north of Hillsborough Avenue.

“275 widening north of I-4 is moving along where we’re adding a lane in both directions there from I-4 up to Hillsborough Avenue,” said Deese.

FDOT said all of these projects will improve congestion and safety to accommodate all of the growth in Tampa Bay.

In the meantime, while construction is underway, drivers should expect to see big traffic shifts in these areas throughout 2024.

“It’s critical from a standpoint of the vision we have for the interstate. These projects really do open up options for mobility for our customers and for the users of the roadway. So it is critical that we finish these jobs as quickly as we can,” said Deese.

With all of the changes to come, FDOT wants to remind people to obey speed limits and not to drive distracted so their work zones remain safe for their crews.

Other FDOT projects that will be done in 2024 include:

