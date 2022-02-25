FDOT crews make progress on Gateway Expressway project in northeastern Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are making progress on the Gateway Expressway Project, which began in 2017. They’re working to make sure this project gets done by early 2023, despite the pandemic.

“This is a very large project,” said Greg Deese, Resident Engineer for the Florida Department of Transportation.

The Gateway Expressway project in Pinellas County is well underway.

“It connects from 275 to U.S. 19 as well as north to the Bayside Bridge,” said Deese.

“It’s about a $600 million project,” Deese added.

The pandemic presented some challenges for the crews.

“COVID was a challenge. We worked with a contractor to overcome the challenge. It did present some opportunities to have some extended lane closures due to the reduction in traffic and they’ve done really well keeping the schedule,” said Deese.

Once construction is complete, it will provide drivers with more options and help people get through this busy area faster.

“We will have an elevated toll lane that will allow you to traverse that route without encountering any traffic signals. Same thing where here on the Bayside Bridge will be connecting with the flyover ramp down to the airport as well as down to 118th,” said Deese.

FDOT is also working on adding express lanes to I-275 to help alleviate congestion there, too.

“Those will go from Gandy, all the way up to the base of the Howard Frankland Bridge,” said Deese.

There will still be local roads to access businesses nearby.

However, the Gateway Expressway will give drivers the option to bypass those roads for a faster route through northeastern Pinellas County.

“Which will decrease the traffic on the local streets,” said Deese.

For drivers traveling through the area, FDOT is asking them to slow down and be patient during these final phases.

“During construction to be careful on the roads as you go through the work zones. There are a lot of people out here and we want to see them get home to their families,” said Deese.