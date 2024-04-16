FDOT addresses safety concerns on Pasco County roadway

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is addressing safety concerns at Exit 285 of Interstate 75, which is the Dade City-San Antonio Exit off of the northbound lanes.

A woman who lives in the area gave the tip to our Driving Tampa Bay Forward tip line. Sara Hoppes said people exit the interstate and disregard the stop light.

“The people coming off Exit 285 coming northbound feel like the red light is just a suggestion,” Hoppes said.

There is a stop light right as drivers exit before they get on State Road 52. Many drivers turning right drive through the red light without taking time to stop and check for oncoming cars.

“I’ve had to slam on my breaks personally when people completely ignore the red light, and they just go,” Hoppes said.

ABC Action News spoke to the FDOT, who said they want to remind drivers that it is the law to stop at a red light.

FDOT also said they will work with law enforcement to get more deputies in the area to ensure that drivers make a full stop.