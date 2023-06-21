Deteriorating railroads lead to costly repairs, dangerous commutes for drivers in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — Driving around Tampa Bay can sometimes be miserable. That's especially true for drivers in south Hillsborough County, where the commute can be bumpy and costly.

On US 41 near Riverview Drive, we watched as traffic slowed when drivers tried to ease past the deteriorating railroad tracks. Others tumbled through.

"If you hit that just right, there's no getting out of that," Barbara Wishart-Harley said.

She told us she recently found herself stranded along the busy highway after blowing out her tire driving over the tracks.

"There was about a three-inch gash that took out of the tire, and you could see the actual tube inside," Wishart-Harley explained. "My husband, he's like, I'm coming to help you. I said and put two of us on the side of the road in a very dangerous place?"

Wishart-Harley said she needed a tow which only added to the costs of repairs she's now stuck with.

"I think at this point, I'm about $1,200 just in repair costs, and that doesn't even include missing a couple of days of work...My towing charge of $208," she said.

We've been in contact with CSX, and we asked if they plan to compensate Wishart-Harley.

As of Wednesday, CSX emailed her and said it will begin processing her claim.

But Wishart-Harley said she fears the day someone else hits the track like she did and ends up in a worse situation.

"One motorcyclist, he told his experience, and I said, 'Well, you were one of the lucky ones. Because I've seen the whole intersection shut down.' And I'm sure there's many people that didn't even live to tell exactly what happened to them," Wishart-Harley added.

We've called and emailed CSX for a statement asking if and when they plan to fix the tracks. We will continue to follow up with them until something is done.