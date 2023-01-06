Construction on US 19 pedestrian bridge in Clearwater nearing completion

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Construction is underway for a pedestrian bridge on Highway US 19 in Clearwater, near Harn Boulevard.

“We were having people get killed trying to cross US 19,” said Whit Blanton, Executive Director for Forward Pinellas.

“Really, it comes down to pedestrian safety,” said Kris Carson, spokesperson for FDOT.

That was the driving force behind the 8 million dollar pedestrian bridge project that the Florida Department of Transportation and the City of Clearwater teamed up on.

“We want the tourists and the locals to feel safe here,” said Carson.

People in the community said it’s been difficult for them to get around US 19 on foot or by bike.

“One of the things that has happened with US 19, over the last couple of decades being converted to a partially controlled expressway, is that it’s created a real barrier between neighborhoods and residential areas and commercial areas,” said Blanton.

The new pedestrian bridge will be pivotal in bringing that connection back in a safe way.

Officials said the location of this bridge near Harn Boulevard was ideal with its proximity to neighborhoods, bus stops and trails.

“We look at where the pedestrians are, the businesses that are around. It’s really a partnership with the community as well,” said Carson.

“So we’ll have a really straight shot right across here to the Pinellas Trail network. And that’s something we’ve really tried to focus on. Not everybody lives right on the Pinellas Trail, so getting people to that trail east and west has been very important,” said Blanton.

FDOT said projects like this are a big focus right now as the agency works to improve pedestrian safety across the state.

“This is just another tool in our toolbox. Pedestrian safety is huge for the state of Florida. Our numbers are not great, but we’re doing better with that,” said Carson.

Construction on this project started in 2021 and should wrap up soon.

“The work that’s going to start next week is pouring the deck. We have a lot more work to go in the columns, and then the final item is really the stairs and the ramps that the public can use to get up to the bridge,” said Carson.

The pedestrian bridge is scheduled to open this summer.